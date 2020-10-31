Carrie Underwood Teases to 'Let the Games Begin' With Gothic White Look in Halloween Photo

✖

Carrie Underwood joined dozens of celebrities in trying to bring a hint of normal to this year's Halloween by still wearing an elaborate costume at home. The "Drinking Alone" singer shared a photo of a Gothic ghost bride costume she wore for the holiday Saturday. Halloween comes at the end of a big week for Underwood, who announced plans to launch pop-up shops to sell her CALIA athleisure line.

The elaborate ghost bride look included a veil, white foundation make-up, black lipstick, and dark eyeshadow. "Let the games begin," she wrote in the caption, teasing future Halloween hijinks Saturday night. Underwood has not shared any photos of her family's costumes yet, but she did tease 5-year-old son Isaiah Michael's plan to dress up as Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Last year, Underwood dressed as a Care Bear, while husband Mike Fisher donned a "Buck Daniels" costume. Isiah was dressed as the Grinch and son Jacob was the Grinch's dog, Max.

Earlier this month, Underwood told Radio.com's Katie & Company she was having trouble finding an Oogie Boogie costume for a child since they were only available for adults. "Lord help us if I have to make 'Ooogie Boogie,'" Underwood joked, notes PEOPLE. "So, we're gonna see. Maybe I'll get a potato-sack-type of situation — a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I'm not sure. Wish me luck!"

Underwood might have Halloween on the brain this weekend, but the "Cry Pretty" singer was all business this week. On Wednesday, she celebrated the opening of the first CALIA pop-up shops in Austin, Texas, Santa Monica, California, and Nashville. The stores will be open through the holiday season and are closing on Dec. 31. Underwood also teased new CALIA designs in late September, showing herself communicating with her design team virtually.

Underwood released her latest album, My Gift, in late September. It is her first Christmas record and features a duet with Isiah on "The Little Drummer Boy." John Legend also contributed, appearing on "Hallelujah." The album includes Christmas standards as well, like "Silent Night," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "O Holy Night" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

This month also saw Underwood become the most-awarded musician in CMT Music Awards history. Last week, she won Female Video and Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone," bringing her total to 22 awards. She has won Video of the Year eight times, more than any other artist, and has won Female Video of the Year every year since 2015.