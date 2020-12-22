'NCIS' Fans Elated Over Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancee's Big Baby News

Wilmer Valderrama revealed some major news on Monday as he announced that he and his fiance, Amanda Pacheco, are expecting their first child. The NCIS star posted a photo of the two with Pacheco showing off her baby bump, "It's just us 3 now." Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged in January with a similar announcement following as Valderrama wrote on Instagram then, "It's just us now."

It's been a whirlwind year and a half for the couple. They were first tied together when photos of them out and about in Los Angeles surfaced in April 2019 and eventually saw things heat up in the ensuing months. Valderrama has frequently given shoutouts to Pacheco on his social media accounts, one in particular being for her birthday in August. Before linking up with Pacheco, Valderrama had spent six years dating Demi Lovato before the two eventually went their separare ways.

With Valderrama soon to be a first-time father, many of his NCIS fans, and even those going back to his That 70's Show days, reached out and sent him their best wishes and shared their excitement for him. Here are some of the most notable messages to come his way after his announcement.