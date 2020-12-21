Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancee Amanda Pacheco Expecting Their First Child

✖

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco have announced that they are expecting their first child. In a post shared to both of their Instagram accounts, the couple shared a photo of themselves standing in front of a hot rod car, as smoke billows around. Valderrama is positioned behind Pacheco, who is wearing a jacket that allows her pregnant belly to be seen.

A second close-up photo has the couple staring directly into the camera as Valderrama holds onto Pacheco, and she in turn holds on to her baby bump. In the post caption, the couple simply shared a hashtag for "It's Just Us 3 Now." They also revealed that the photos were snapped by professional photographer Michael Muller, who also shared the image. On Muller's post, Valderrama commented, "I am so grateful, thank you for helping me tell the world I will be a father. We are family for life! I love you Michael!"

Valderrama and Pacheco's "Just Us 3 Now" comment is a reference to when they got engaged earlier this year. The couple shared their proposal photo and wrote, "It’s just us now." Their engagement came less than a year after they began dating, as E! News previously noted the pair were first romantically linked in April 2019.

Ahead of their engagement, Valderrama sat down for an interview with ET, to speak about his career. While chatting, the conversation turned to his future, which he made it clear involved Pacheco, then his girlfriend. "I gotta say that I am very happy in my life. In this very moment I feel like, it's so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you're starting over again," he said.

The NCIS star went on to add, "In my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at. I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter." At this time, the couple has not shared a due date for their new expected bundle of joy.