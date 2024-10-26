Naomi Campbell Mourns Ex Liam Payne With Sweet Message

The world is continuing to mourn Liam Payne following his death, and ex-girlfriend Naomi Campbell is the latest to do so. The former One Direction member died on Oct. 16 at 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina. After Nicole Scherzinger, who helped form One Direction on The X Factor, paid tribute to Payne in an Instagram post, Campbell left a subtle but sweet comment. The supermodel merely commented two dove emojis, a broken heart emoji, and two praying hands.

Payne, who was 25 at the time, and Campbell, who was 48, were first linked together in early 2019 after exchanging flirty comments on social media. That February, they were seen leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London just minutes after one another. They were also spotted together on a few other occasions the following month. The Sun reported Payne “couldn’t take his eyes off her” while having lunch together. That March, Campbell was asked about the relationship on The Jonathan Ross Show, responding, “I’ve never discussed my personal life.” Rumors of their romance started just several months after Payne split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares their son Bear, who is now seven.

Campbell is among the many to pay tribute to the beloved singer. The rest of One Direction put out a joint statement, with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik also posting separate tributes. Malik also postponed the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky Tour, which was set to kick off on Oct. 23 in San Francisco following Payne’s death. The shows have been rescheduled, with the U.S. leg now kicking off on Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a sweet and heartbreaking tribute, revealing the two of them were planning to spend the rest of their lives together. Cassidy was in Argentina with Payne but left days before his death.

The investigation into Payne’s death is ongoing, with new reports always coming out surrounding his final days. The singer’s hotel was raided by police just one week after his death, with investigators seeking documents and digital records, as well as interviewing hotel employees who may or may not have had something to do with his death. Payne reportedly had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death. Meanwhile, fans are also paying tribute to Payne, holding memorials across the world as other stars also remember the late singer’s impact.