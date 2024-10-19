Zayn Malik Postpones Tour Over Liam Payne’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Death

Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of his upcoming U.S. tour following the untimely passing of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. The decision revealed via Malik’s Instagram Story on Saturday, comes in the wake of Payne’s tragic death at the age of 31 on Wednesday.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” Malik shared with his followers, per Deadline. He assured fans that the postponed dates would be rescheduled for January, with specific details to be announced “in the next few days.” He added, “Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for understanding.”

The tour, which was set to promote Malik’s fourth solo album, Room Under the Stars, was originally slated to begin on Oct. 23 in San Francisco. The postponement affects seven shows across major U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York City.

The sudden loss of Payne brought about this unexpected hiatus in Malik’s tour plans. The tragic incident occurred in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Payne reportedly fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room. According to the Los Angeles Times, Argentine authorities found evidence of drugs, alcohol, and “destroyed objects and furniture” in Payne’s room, suggesting he “may have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness.”

Malik, along with other One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, expressed their grief in a collective statement on the band’s Instagram account. They referred to Payne as their “brother” and pledged to cherish the memories shared with him. The statement read, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

On his Instagram account, Malik later posted a personal tribute to Payne. “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me,” he wrote. The heartfelt message reflected on their shared experiences, from their teenage years in One Direction to their evolving relationship as adults. Malik praised Payne’s professionalism and positive influence, stating, “When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

The singer also acknowledged the complicated nature of their relationship, noting, “Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.” He concluded his tribute with a touching sentiment: “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Payne’s death marks a somber chapter in the One Direction legacy. The group, formed on the U.K. version of The X Factor in 2010, quickly rose to global stardom. During their active years, One Direction released five albums, won seven Brit Awards, and sold over 70 million albums worldwide.

While the European leg of Malik’s tour is still scheduled to begin in Edinburgh on Nov. 20, the rescheduled U.S. dates allow time for both the artist and his fans to process this tragic event.