Nicole Scherzinger Pays Tribute to Liam Payne

Nicole Scherzinger is honoring Liam Payne following the One Direction star’s death on Oct. 16 at the age of 31. The former X Factor judge, who helped form One Direction during the 2010 season of the British talent show, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 25, to pay tribute to her late friend and colleague.

“Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago,” Scherzinger, 46, wrote in a message to Payne, who died after falling from a balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently,” Scherzinger continued in the caption of two photos with Payne and Kelly Rowland, 43. “We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.” The singer added, “It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.”

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you,” The Masked Singer star wrote, concluding, “I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Netflix announced in August that Scherzinger, Payne, Rowland and AJ McLean would star in the new series Building the Band. On Friday, Oct. 25, the former Pussycat Dolls singer opened up about her bond with Payne on Good Morning America.

“Liam and I were quite close, especially because we recently did a show on Netflix together called Building the Band,” she said on the morning show. “And so, yeah, I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Liam, I’m heartbroken for his family and his loved ones and his friends.” She continued of Payne’s legacy, “Liam always led with his heart and with kindness, and I really hope that’s how he’ll always be remembered.”

Scherzinger’s message came shortly after composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is working with the “Your Love” artist on the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd., told Billboard that Payne had been texting Scherzinger on the day of his death.

“I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam, from One Direction,” Webber, 76, told the outlet. “On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day.” He noted that Scherzinger had “just heard” about Payne’s passing when it was time for her to take the stage, adding “And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary. I mean she is an amazing, amazing woman.”