Naomi Campbell Confirms She Used a Surrogate for Both Children

Naomi Campbell is speaking out for the first time about welcoming her two children via a surrogate. The 54-year-old supermodel confirmed that she had worked with a surrogate to have her kids in an interview with The Times published on June 7.

"I did," she said in response to a question about surrogate use, going on to reveal that her 2-year-old daughter and her son, who was born in June 2023, were both conceived via surrogacy. Campbell has been famously private about her children, keeping their names, birthdays, and faces out of the public eye.

The actress did open up to The Times about the "fear" she has for their future. "My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," Campbell explained. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

As a "single mother," the English model said she is very happy with the way her life has turned out, advising "young girls" who don't want to have children or who think it is "too expensive" not to go down that path. "I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,'" she said. "I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing."

Campbell previously hadn't spoken much about her life as a mother, but in 2022 confirmed in British Vogue's March issue that her daughter "wasn't adopted." Not many people knew that Campbell was set to become a mother, however. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she told the magazine. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Despite keeping her plans for motherhood to herself, Campbell "always knew that one day I would be a mother." She continued that having her daughter was "the biggest joy I could ever imagine," answering, "Why not?" to the question of having more children to her family in the future. "I'm reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn't even dream of," she said of reliving her own childhood through her daughter, adding of the surprising parts of motherhood, "My daughter comes first. ... Everything I do, I do for her – that's it. It's so completely selfless, isn't it?"