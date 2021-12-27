Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo With Baby Daughter to Ring in Christmas

Naomi Campbell is giving her social media fans a rare glimpse into her life as a new mother. The supermodel announced in May that she was the mother of a baby girl with a sweet Instagram post that came as a surprise to many. Since then, Campbell has kept her baby out of the spotlight. But for Christmas, she decided to share a family photo, with the baby’s face covered of course.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLINGS, THIS YEAR’s PIC AND LAST, WITH AN ADDITION, BLESSED WTH MY ANGEL,” the former Victora’s Secret angel wrote in part. “XMAS IS FOR OUR PRECIOUS ANGELS. LOVE TO YOU ALL. GOD IS THE GREATEST. THANK YOU JESUS.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In May, Campbell showed a photo of the baby girl’s feet, captioning the picture: “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” It’s unknown if she delivered the baby naturally, or if she used the help of a surrogate. But it’s a blessing to the beauty to be “chosen” as the baby girl’s mother.

A source close to Campbell told People Magazine that Campbell had been yearning to become a mother for “more than 10 years.” “Anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?” the source added. According to another source, Campbell is in a “wonderful place” and truly enjoying motherhood.

“Naomi has really mellowed in the past year and is in a wonderful place in life…It finally felt like the ­perfect time to become a mother and she is over the moon,” the source told The Sun. The source added that the lockdown period courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic gave Campbell some extra time to figure out how she could start the family she’s always wanted. Campbell is 51-years-old.

Campbell has been linked to some of the hottest bachelors in the entertainment industry. She was previously engaged to U2’s Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore. Campbell has also been romantically linked to a few other stars including Skepta, Liam Payne, Diddy and Leonardo DiCaprio. During an interview with The Cut, the runway diva admitted that her career had put a significant strain on her past relationships.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you,” she explaind at the time. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong… you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”