Naomi Campbell, 50, Announces Arrival of First Baby in Surprise Instagram Post

At 50 years old, Naomi Campbell is officially a mom! The supermodel and actress surprised fans this week when she announced she recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, calling her a "beautiful little blessing." Campbell had not previously revealed she had a little one on the way, though she had spoken in the past about wanting to be a mother.

Campbell posted an adorable photo on Tuesday of her hand cradling the baby girl's feet, with the model sweetly sharing that "a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother." She said she is "so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," adding that "there is no greater love." Campbell did not provide any further details, such as her little one's date of birth or name, though she did tag her own mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, who shared the same photo to her account saying that she is "beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be [a] grandmother." At this time, Campbell has not offered any further comment on the exciting news.

The sweet announcement was met with numerous celebratory messages, including from designer Marc Jacobs, who commented, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around." Jodie Turner-Smith sent Campbell "many many many congratulations," adding, "the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!!" Game of Thrones alum and new mom Sophie Turner-Jonas showed her love with a simple red heart emoji.

While the news came as a surprise for many of the model's fans, Campbell, who will celebrate her 51st birthday on May 22, has opened up about her thoughts on motherhood throughout the years. Speaking with designer Diane von Furstenberg in 2014, she said she "definitely" wanted children.” In 2017, she told the Evening Standard that while she thought "about having children all the time," she wasn't necessarily in a rush, explaining that "now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want." However, speaking with The Wall Street Journal in 2019 about the possibility of motherhood, Campbell said, "not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me."