Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53: 'It's Never Too Late'

Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two! The 53-year-old supermodel announced Thursday that she had welcomed her second child, a son, sharing a photo to Instagram in which she holds the baby boy in her arms as her 2-year-old daughter reaches over to grab her younger brother's hand.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo," Campbell wrote, adding numerous prayer hand emojis. The star added, "It's never too late to become a mother."

Campbell has previously kept her private life out of the spotlight, sharing just a few photos of her daughter, whom she welcomed publicly on Instagram in May 2021. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she captioned the announcement at the time. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell has been open about becoming a mother for the first time at age 50 as well. Shortly after welcoming her daughter, the model appeared on the cover of British Vogue with the 9-month-old, telling the magazine that she had always longed to become a mother. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she said.

Campbell added that she had developed a new "completely selfless" attitude when she became a mother and that the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter. She even began encouraging all of her older friends to have children as well. "I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she confessed. When she embarked on her own motherhood journey, Campbell said she had a very small circle of people who knew she was going to have a child. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she shared. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."