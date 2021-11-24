Move Over, Blake Shelton — Adam Levine Has a New Bromance With an A-Lister

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s bromance is legendary, but the Maroon 5 frontman has another A-List bestie in Channing Tatum. The “Girls Like You” singer spent time with the Magic Mike actor Thursday when he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, hosted a celebration for their new Calirosa tequila brand at Ysabel in Los Angeles, reports E! News.

The couple invited some of their closest friends to celebrate their new endeavor, including Tatum, Stella Maxwell, Phoebe Tonkin, Charlotte Lawrence, Sarah Wright Olsen and Liza Owen. The 21 Jump Street star reportedly attended to “support Adam,” attending solo without girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. “[Adam and Channing] were chatting and hanging out at the party for a decent amount of time,” the insider continued. “It looked like they were catching up and Channing looked super excited to see Adam and hang out with him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor “looked like he was in a great mood” as he hung out with Levine and Prinsloo, and “Adam was introducing him to many of his friends and his family.” It’s unclear when exactly Tatum and Levine first became friends, but have been in similar circles for years. In 2013, Levine played the on-screen husband to Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, on American Horror Story, and his 2014 wedding to Prinsloo was officiated by Tatum’s Jump Street franchise co-star Jonah Hill. By 2019, Tatum and Levine were close enough friends to vacation together with their families in Mexico.

Shelton and Levine’s friendship on The Voice became one of fans’ favorite aspects of the NBC singing competition before the “She Will Be Loved” artist exited his role as coach in 2019. “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life,” he said in a statement at the time. “To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

Shelton tweeted soon after, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”