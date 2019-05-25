10+ Times Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s Bromance Wrecked Us

Adam Levine’s departure from The Voice was a shock for fans of the show and his fellow co-hosts in those red chairs.

Rumors and reasons why the Maroon 5 singer was leaving the show soon spread, while only the singer and show’s official statements stood out as the only confirmation for what happened.

But while Levine leaving left a spot in one of the judge’s chairs — quickly filled by Gwen Stefani in her return to the show — it likely also left a big hole in the heart of the singer’s “frenemy” on the show: Blake Shelton.

The pair have provided a slew of fun, brotherly moments throughout the 16 seasons the show has been on the air. Enough to make fans tune in just to see how the pair will rib each other next. They’ve hugged it out, played pranks on each other, and even got close to smooching on occasion.

All of it together has made viewers — including us — lose it over the years.

Given the end of Levine’s tenure on the show, Us Weekly and others have looked back at some of the best “bromance” moments from the pair’s time on the show. You can scroll through their relationship below and see how it really paints of a picture of two guys from different worlds that just seem to click for no reason.

Brothers in arms

It’d be easy thinking these two actually hate each other if all you watched was The Voice. However, if you’ve had a sibling, you’d know this is just an example of brotherly love between the two. Levine pretty much said as much in a behind-the-scenes video from the show.

“If I weren’t a singer, I’d be Blake Shelton,” Levine told the cameras.

Support system

They don’t just keep their fun to The Voice. Shelton and Levine have both had plenty of fun jabbing at each other during interview appearances. Shelton provides an example in the clip above from The Tonight Show.

That said, they both support each other and give themselves the kind of love you expect from a good friend. Take for example what Levine told Howard Stern about Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani.

“I think they found each other at a really interesting time in their lives. I see it as a beautiful thing. Good for them. And I think that love is a good, wonderful thing,” Levine told the radio host.

Hug it out

Knowing that, it shouldn’t be a surprise the pair are always hugging it out with each other. And you know that if it was possible to combine them into one form via fusion dance or hug, they’d do it.

Hand holding

If hugs aren’t your thing, what about hand holding. The pair have that covered.

Smooch, smooch

We’ve even seen Shelton try to lock lips with the Maroon 5 singer from time to time.

People let me tell ya ’bout my best friend

Their time on the show has turned the two into best friends. Sixteen years is certainly enough time to breed a friendship as close as Levine and Shelton’s, with both confirming as much on The Voice.

“He’s one of my best friends, I love him to pieces,” Levine told one of the contestants on the show when faced with the prospect of choosing him or Shelton. The country star has echoed this sentiment on occasion.

“He’s one of the best friends that I have, but I still want to kill him sometimes,” Shelton said.

Friendly rivals

That doesn’t mean everything is always hugs, love, and compliments. The pair have had some dirty fights between each other, like the time when Shelton tweeted out Levine’s phone number.

It didn’t sit well with Levine, who planned to get him back in a way Shelton never expected.

Knowing when to give up

In response to Shelton sharing his real phone number to the public, Levine took a page out of Back to the Future and covered the country star’s truck in manure. It was captured on TODAY and brought the prank war to an end rather quickly.

A televised bond

They have also played plenty of jokes on each other during the filming for the series. As you can see in the clip above, Shelton isn’t above to being a little childish when it comes to poking fun at his co-host buddy.

“We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable. It brings out the best and worst in both of us,” Shelton said about Levine according to Us Weekly. “It truly is an explosive relationship.”

Locking eyes…

The pair are your perfect TV buddy couple and it’ll be a shame to lose one of them.

“It’s so foreign to see anything that’s genuine on television these days. That’s why I think so much attention is focused on Adam and I,” Shelton said about his departing friend according to Us Weekly.

Compliment club

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

With his departure, Levine singled out Shelton in his final message and made it clear that their “rivalry” was just friendly fun. Shelton shared similar words on Twitter after the news broke, noting that he’s going to miss working with Levine, who he refers to as “idiot,” and that 16 seasons together changed their lives for the better.

It will be odd not to see this pair fool around on TV going forward. But maybe the couple chemistry will move over to Shelton and Gwen Stefani when she takes Levine’s place.