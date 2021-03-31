Adam Levine Jokes Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Can't Afford' Him as a Wedding Singer

✖

After Blake Shelton made it known that he wants Adam Levine to perform at his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani, the Maroon 5 singer has officially responded, joking to SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup that the famous couple "can't afford me." On a serious note, Levine revealed that Shelton and Stefani "haven't asked me yet," but that he "would love" to perform.

"I was just texting, literally, with them," he said. "I love them so much. It's so funny you mention [performing at the wedding] because I was just texting them 10 minutes just like, 'I miss you guys, I love you guys.'" "They're the best," Levine continued, sharing that while he "would love" the job and would "be honored," he thinks "they won't ask me." "They'll probably get Luke Bryan or something," he quipped.

Shelton first publicly expressed his wish for Levine to perform at his wedding during a December appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, which the former The Voice coach happened to catch. "I was at home in quarantine watching late at night, watching Seth Meyers and he was on Seth Meyers," Levine recalled. "And I'm like, 'Oh, look at this a—hole. Not Seth Meyers, Blake. Can't forget that face."

"And he's talking and they're talking about marriage and [Shelton] is like, 'Yeah, I'm going to get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn't know it yet,'" he continued. "And I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f— you, I'm not coming to play your wedding.'"

Shelton had told Meyers on the show that he "kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings," Shelton continued, referencing Maroon 5's clip for "Sugar," "and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years, so we can get Adam to come be our wedding band. Not maybe, we are going to."

After Meyers suggested that Shelton and Stefani turn their chairs around while Maroon 5 plays, Shelton replied, "I like that idea. And plus, their music is so boring it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff."