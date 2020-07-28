Blake Shelton and Adam Levine Are Going After Each Other Online, With Hilarious Results

✖

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are keeping their rivalry alive, even though they no longer appear on The Voice together. The country music star and the Maroon 5 frontman got into a social media war with each other after the new song from Levine's band went head-to-head against Shelton's new collaboration with Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere." The back-and-forth spanned two social networks and involved a fake tweet attributed to Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo.

The "fight" began on Friday, when "Happy Anywhere" hit the top of iTunes' top-selling songs chart. Shelton noticed that the number two song was Maroon 5's new single "Nobody's Love," which frustrated Shelton. "My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot," Shelton wrote. Even though Levine does not regularly use Twitter, he still noticed Shelton's tweet. "Eat s— cowboy! I'm coming fo ya," he wrote in an Instagram Story post.

My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Stefani then stepped in, sharing a screenshot of Levine's post on her own Instagram Story. "[Levine] leave my boyfriend [Shelton] alone!" she wrote, notes TooFab. "I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first," Levine snapped back, referring to Levine and Shelton appearing on The Voice together long before Shelton and Stefani started dating.

This was not the end though, as Shelton then roped Prinsloo into this. He shared a screenshot of a fake 2018 Prinsloo tweet that reads, "Wow... I hate to say it but Blake is way better at this show than my husband. My husband can f— off." Shelton added, "I hope this doesn't affect their personal lives." Prinsloo, who also does not use Twitter frequently, has not commented, but Levine did. He shared a screenshot of Shelton's tweet, adding, "When your grampa discovers he can make fake tweets."

Wow... Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing... I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake pic.twitter.com/S9wxqvcdkn — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Levine and Shelton's rivalry was once the marquee part of The Voice until Levine left after Season 16 ended. He was first replaced by Stefani for Season 17, and Nick Jonas joined for Season 18. Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015 after she appeared on The Voice for the first time during the fall 2014 season.

Stefani and Shelton released "Happy Anywhere" last week. The song was written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, and is the fourth collaboration between the couple. They also performed it on the Today Show Friday. Shelton said there has "never been a better time" for the song, explaining, "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."