'Modern Family' Cast's Sarah Hyland Snaps 'Fake Wedding Pictures' After Delaying Nuptials to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland shared a throwback, fake wedding photo of her and Wells Adams and fans are gushing. In the photo, Adams is dipping Hyland as the two posed at a vineyard at sunset. Hyland is wearing a white wedding dress with a veil, holding a gorgeous bouquet of white roses, while Adams is dressed down in tan pants and a white collard shirt.

"Find someone who will take fake wedding pictures with you when everything is canceled," she captioned the photo on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day to my would be husband of 6 months by now [upside down smiley face emoji] I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams [lips emoji]." Fans flooded the comment section to show their love and support for the sweet pair, with one person writing, "Perfect pairing," while another commented, "Happy Valentine's Day, Sarah and Wells. Never let each other go."

The pair were forced to postpone their wedding as a result of the pandemic. The photo the Modern Family actress posted was from what would have been their wedding day and they decided to celebrate it anyway, even though they weren't able to walk down the aisle and say "I do." "Yeah, we were going to get married 8/20/20 and it's not happening anymore, but what can you do?" she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. according to PEOPLE.

When the comedian commented on the fact that they still dressed in white, Hyland responded with, "Yes, we did. It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor. I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

The actress and former Bachelorette star got engaged in the summer of 2019 and have been sharing their experience and relationship ever since. The two made their special announcement by sharing photos of his proposal to social media. Adams popped the question on a gorgeous tropical beach and Hyland said "yes." Over the years the two have playfully joked with each other online and have allowed their fans to join in on the ride.