‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Stuns in White Dress at Engagement Party With Fiance Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland looked every bit the bride this weekend at her engagement party. The Modern Family star wore a white dress to her celebration with fiance Wells Adams. Fans fawned over the sweet look.

Hyland and Adams had their engagement party on Saturday, according to a report by PEOPLE. The two are preparing for their wedding in style, as fans saw in snapshots from the party. Hyland and Adams shared a few choice pictures themselves.

The dress was a simple strapless piece, ending halfway down Hyland’s calves. She paired it with matching strappy high-heels, a simple necklace, and chunky earrings. She looked right at home beside Adams, who wore a beige suit over a white shirt, which was casually unbuttoned at the top.

“Who wouldn’t want to marry me?” Adams wondered in the caption of one silly picture.

Hyland’s stylist, Brad Goreski, shared photos from the scene as well, highlighting all of the decorative and stylistic choices at play. He also posted a few clips of Hyland and Adams addressing the guests.

“You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our heart and we all love you very much,” Hyland said.

“Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys,” Adams added.

One notable guest included Hyland’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who posted his own selfie with the bride-to-be on his Instagram Stories. He wore a broad smile in the photo, clearly happy for his friend.

Hyland and Adams have been a fan-favorite celebrity couple for some time now, thanks in big part to their frequent social media updates. The two document their lives in viral videos and pictures all the time, making fans feel like they know them personally. Just to put things in perspective, however, both of them summarized their love story in heartfelt Instagram posts this month in honor of their two-year anniversary.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” Hyland wrote. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you. You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you [Wells Adams], Happy two years baby.”

“I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her,” Adams added. “But I guess how anniversaries work, it’s when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free…buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary [Sarah Hyland], I love you more. +1 anything you say.”

So far, Hyland and Adams have not revealed the date of their wedding to fans.