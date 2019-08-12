Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split: Here’s Who Allegedly Ended the Relationship

While reports of Liam Hemsworth disapproving of Miley Cyrus‘ behavior surfaced before the break-up, a new report suggests Cyrus was behind the split. Cyrus’ representative announced the separation Saturday night, while Cyrus was in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter. A source close to the situation claims Cyrus wanted an “open relationship,” but Hemsworth did not.

Cyrus “was the one to end it,” a source told Radar Online. “She said she wanted an open relationship. She wasn’t ready for just one person for forever.”

The source went on to say that Hemsworth hoped to have children with Cyrus, but she soured on the idea.

“He wanted babies, and she didn’t anymore,” the source explained.

Radar notes the couple has yet to file for divorce. Cyrus announced the couple split on Saturday night with a statement from her rep.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Before Cyrus announced the split, she shared a photo of herself from Italy without her wedding ring. She has also shared several photos from her vacation on Twitter, appearing to make references to the split indirectly.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus wrote in one tweet. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

She later added, “My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

Cyrus’ split has also roped in The Hills star Brody Jenner and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Carter went to Italy with Cyrus and was seen kissing the singer in paparazzi photos. Jenner tried to joke about the situation on Instagram, but Cyrus shut him down.

“Go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” Cyrus wrote to Jenner.

In the past, Cyrus was open about wanting to avoid having a traditional relationship with Hemsworth. In an interview with ELLE back in July, Cyrus said she hated the terms “husband and wife,” and prefers “partners.”

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f– good, and I know that,” Cyrus said at the time. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

Photo credit: Getty Images