How Did Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Meet?

How do Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter know each other? Fans are wondering as much after the two spent the weekend vacationing together in Italy and generally causing a stir on social media amid both of their breakups from their respective husbands. Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, have reportedly been friends for a while after meeting through their husbands, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, respectively. The two men reportedly surf together and hang out in the same circle of friends in Malibu, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Miley and Kaitlynn have been spending lots and lots of time together. Miley will go to Kaitlynn’s house late night — dropped off in an SUV — and spend hours there. They’ve been friends for a while,” a source told the outlet. “This also isn’t their first trip together. They were in England last month together but didn’t post pics together, just separates of them each at Stonehenge.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another insider offered more details on their trip to England, which happened to be the same trip where Cyrus performed at Glastonbury Festival. “Kaitlynn was behind the scenes when Miley was performing at Glastonbury at the end of June but kept a low profile. Kait was with a bunch of friends too,” the source said.

In the time in between the trip to England and the trip to Italy, both women split from their husbands; Cyrus after 10 years together with Hemsworth, 29, and seven months of marriage, Carter after six years together with Jenner, 35, and one year of marriage — even though the latter couple was never legally married. Following their exchanging of vows in Indonesia, the two never signed a marriage license in the United States.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” Jenner’s representative Scott Newman said at the time.

Likewise, a representative for Cyrus confirmed her and Hemsworth’s separation to multiple media outlets. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In light of the recent breakups, Cyrus and Carter’s seemingly platonic friendship appears to have taken a romantic turn after the two were photographed cuddling and kissing during their recent trip to Italy. The two also spent time together in early August when Cyrus headlined at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo, with Carter dancing it up in the crowd.

The women traveled with Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, to Italy, with the 32-year-old documenting the trio’s trip with a selfie and captioning it “Girls Trip.” All three women have been sharing photos and videos from the trip, stirring up drama in Instagram comments in the meantime.

While Miley and Carter may know each other through their exes, it’s also possible the two met via Brandi, who has been spending time with Carter for at least a few weeks. The two took photos of each other riding giant inflatables in Brandi’s pool in Nashville and also recorded a podcast episode for Brandi’s podcast Your Favorite Things, which she typically co-hosts with Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams. Carter stepped in to substitute for Adams during an episode last month.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty