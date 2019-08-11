Miley Cyrus Posted Risque Video ‘Living My Best Life’ in Italy Amid Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus made it clear she was living her best life during her Italian vacation just a day before her breakup with Liam Hemsworth was made official. The couple shocked the entertainment world on Saturday night with a statement that confirmed their split.

But for some, the signs were all over with a quick look at Cyrus’ social media presence. Not only was she photographed without her wedding ring, she has also been sharing several revealing looks while partying overseas.

The clip features the singer dancing and lip-syncing to “Rock the Boat” by Aaliyah while dancing in a skimpy white bikini.

“Rock the boat,” Cyrus wrote in the caption, including several heart and Italian flag emojis.

She also added a little more on Twitter, indicating that liberation was on her mind.

“Taking [Living My Best Life] to a whole new level!” Cyrus wrote on the tweet with the video.

The clip was posted on August 9, before word spread about the breakup. Despite that, a number of famous friends chimed in with some support, including Hailey Bieber, Tana Mongeau and Lisa Rinna.

It is also elevated due to the snapshots that were captured of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner’s recent ex Kaitlynn Carter. The pair are together on the trip to Italy and were spotted by photographers hanging out by the pool with their arms around each other and later smooching passionately.

The photos were released only hours before Cyrus and Hemsworth’s statement was released, noting that the pair agreed to separate and “focus on themselves and careers.” The statement also noted that both were “ever-evolving” and “changing” as time passed.

Fans were not happy with the news after it broke into the headlines late Saturday evening. Some even took to commenting directly on Cyrus’ last post on social media.

“Damn your relationship gave me a lot of hope that people can come back together after years,” one fan lamented on Instagram. “Still sending you my love though and hope for the best for both of you.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth had a rocky relationship for close to a decade, finally getting married in December 2018.