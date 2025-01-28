Miley Cyrus Reportedly Wants Distance From Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is staying out of the family drama between dad Billy Ray Cyrus and brother Trace Cyrus.

After Trace, 35, penned an open letter to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 63, expressing concern after his disastrous performance at President Donald Trump’s inaugural celebration, a source told PEOPLE that Miley, 32, wants no conflict with any of her loved ones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miley Cyrus during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She’s not about to get involved again,” the insider said in a report published Jan. 26. Miley is currently nominated for Best Country Duo / Group Performance at the upcoming 2025 Grammys for her “II Most Wanted” collaboration with Beyoncé on Bey’s Cowboy Carter album, and the source noted, “She’s in a great place now. She’s thriving and looking out for herself.”

Billy Ray’s performance at the Liberty Ball on Jan. 20 sparked the latest Cyrus family drama, as he struggled through the performance without a backing track — an awkward performance he has since blamed on faulty equipment. “I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says ‘you’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell,” the musician wrote on Instagram. “I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock ‘n’ roll!!!”

Soon after, Trace posted an open letter begging his father to seek help, writing in part, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.”

miley cyrus with father billy ray cyrus. (Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

Trace then seemingly referred to sisters Miley, Brandi Cyrus, 37, and Noah Cyrus, 25, as also being worried for their father. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away,” Trace wrote, adding later, “We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it.”

The former Metro Station frontman continued, “As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing…” He concluded, “I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”