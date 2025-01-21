Billy Ray Cyrus Delivers Disastrous Performance at Liberty Ball for Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Something went very, very wrong during Billy Ray Cyrus’ Liberty Ball appearance on Monday night. Cyrus, the father of Miley Cyrus, appeared at the event to celebrate President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. However, he was plagued by technical issues and awkward event planning.

As footage that aired on live television showed, Cyrus first appeared while his remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” played over the PA. It appeared as if he was trying to sing along, but it was the full recording, not a backing track. Later, as he explained to the crowd, he was told to kill as much time as possible. However, event organizers had turned off his guitar and workers could not figure out how to turn it back on.

Cyrus then awkwardly wandered around the stage, talked about Carrie Underwood’s technical problems earlier in the day, and sang a bit of “Achy Breaky Heart” a capella. It was a rough time, to say the least.

The Liberty Ball appearance was the Hannah Montana star’s biggest public appearance since his divorce from singer Firerose. Both parties accused one another of abuse during the messy divorce proceedings.