Billy Ray Cyrus’ Ex, Firerose, Speaks Out: ‘It’s Very Sad to See’

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife, Firerose, is speaking out about ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus as the country star’s family expresses concern for his wellbeing following the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s disastrous performance at President Donald Trump’s inaugural celebration.

After Trace Cyrus’ open letter to his dad revealed that the Cyrus family is “genuinely worried” about him being “not healthy,” Firerose told Page Six she’s “very sad” to see how he’s doing. “What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose, who finalized her divorce from Billy Ray in August after less than a year of marriage, told the outlet on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The musician, 25, continued, “It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.” Firerose added that she is staying “focused” on her “faith,” “music,” “healing” and using her “story to encourage others to find strength and hope.”

Billy Ray, 63, prompted concern after stumbling through Monday’s Liberty Ball without backing music — an awkward performance he has since blamed on faulty equipment. “I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says ‘you’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell,” Billy Ray wrote on Instagram. “I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock ‘n’ roll!!!”

Following the performance, Trace posted a public plea for his father to seek help, writing in part, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.”

Trace, 35, then seemingly referenced sisters Brandi Cyrus, 37, Miley Cyrus, 32, and Noah Cyrus, 25, also being concerned. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away,” the former Metro Station singer wrote, adding that “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though.”

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now,” Trace continued, seemingly referencing Billy Ray’s mother, Ruth Ann Casto, who died in 2022.

He went on, “As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing…”

Trace concluded, “I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”