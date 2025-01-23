Trace Cyrus Writes Open Letter to Dad Billy Ray: ‘You’re Not Healthy Dad and Everyone Is Noticing’

Trace Cyrus has written an open letter to his father Billy Ray Cyrus after the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s disastrous performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration

Two days after Billy Ray, 63, raised concerns during his performance at the Jan. 20 Liberty Ball, Trace, 35, penned an emotional message to his dad on Instagram. The former Metro Station frontman began by recalling his “earliest memories” of “being obsessed” with his dad, who adopted him in 1993 after marrying now ex-wife Tish Cyrus, and thinking he was “the coolest person ever.”

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” Trace wrote. “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.”

Trace then seemingly referenced sisters Brandi Cyrus, 37, Miley Cyrus, 32, and Noah Cyrus, 25, being concerned. (Billy Ray also is father to son Christopher Cyrus, 32, and Braison Cyrus, 30.) “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away,” Trace wrote, adding that “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though.”

Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Noah Lindsey Cyrus and Trace Cyrus arrive at “The Last Song” World Premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood Cinema on March 25, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now,” Trace continued, seemingly referencing Billy Ray’s mother, Ruth Ann Casto, who died in 2022.

“As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad,” Trace wrote. “We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing…”

Trace concluded, “I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”