Dolly Parton 'Extremely Worried' About Cyrus Family Turmoil

Dolly Parton is "extremely worried" about Billy Ray Cyrus and the turmoil is family has been under. Following Billy Ray's high profile divorce from Firerose, his now-ex wife of less than a year, the singer is said to be on the outs with his family, especially daughter Miley, whose godmother is Parton.

"Miley is saying she never wants to lay eyes on her dad again, the whole family is completely divided, it's very sad," a source told RadarOnline.com. "A lot of people are extremely worried about how toxic this has gotten, especially Dolly, who is Miley's godmother."

"It breaks Dolly's heart to see the Cyrus family so at odds, she loves them all," the insider went on to say, then noting that Parton was upset over the things Billy Ray was heard saying in a secret recording Firerose made of him during a fight before their split and later released publicly. "[Dolly's] aware of the awful things he's been caught saying and it's shocking and apparent to her and everyone else in Billy Ray's world he needs to take some responsibility and stop lashing out and blaming those around him for HIS issues.

"Anger management seems the first step but not before a groveling apology to those he's offended," the source added. "Billy Ray has a lot of work to do if he's to get any face time with Dolly again soon, if ever."

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023. In early June, it was revealed that Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose after seven months of marriage. TMZ reported that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer officially filed the paperwork in May, citing their date of separation as May 22, 2024.

The split soon got very messy, with both Cyrus and Firerose hurling abuse and misconduct accusations at one another. Things got even more heated when Firerose released audio of Cyrus berating her. Sources close to the pair responded by claiming that Firerose had recorded the fight after she and Cryus disagreed over his potential involvement with a Nicki Minaj concert.

Earlier this month, the pair settled their divorce.