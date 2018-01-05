Miley Cyrus Helps ‘Voice’ Contestant Find a Home

The Voice may be over for the season, but coach Miley Cyrus hasn’t stopped helping her team members.

Janice Freeman, who was a member of Cyrus’ team during Season 13 of the NBC singing competition, revealed on Twitter on Jan. 1 that the singer had helped her and her family find housing and aided them financially as well.

“She found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet!” Freeman tweeted. “@MileyCyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family Im praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart!”

The former contestant also opened up about Cyrus’ kind gesture in an Instagram video posted by The Jasmine Brand.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” an emotional Freeman said in the clip. “You got somebody that got your back.”

“I’m so overwhelmed and I need y’all to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real,” she continued. “Y’all don’t understand that you see these people on TV …but you don’t understand that these people are real. Her heart is so huge and she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

Freeman and Cyrus developed a close relationship during the competition, and Cyrus shared an emotional tribute to Freeman after she was eliminated.

“Just when my heart misses u so much I don’t think I can stand it,” the singer tweeted in November alongside a selfie of the pair. “I remember something special…. nothing ends for us tonight …. it BEGINS! Our friendship is infinite! I love u to the moon, my STAR! J + M = 4EVR.”

