Miley Cyrus Sparks Engagement Rumors With Ring Bearing Cody Simpson’s Initials

Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson a lot more serious than fans think? Cyrus sparked engagement rumors this week after eagle-eyed fans spotted something unusual in her mirror selfie modeling thrift shop clothes. In the photo, Cyrus wore a custom-made ring bearing her new boyfriend‘s initials, “C.S.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 21, 2019 at 5:49pm PDT

A closer photo of the ring appears in anther mirror selfie she shared on Monday, wearing denim shorts, a white T-shirt and an unbuttoned black and white striped button-down. She accessorized with several layers of jewelry, including a signet ring with Simpson’s initials separated by a lightning bolt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ring’s designers, Cort Jewellery, revealed on Instagram that the ring had originally belonged to Simpson, indicating that he gave it to Cyrus as a gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 21, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

“When you wake up and freak out to see @mileycyrus wearing the custom ring you made @codysimpson,” the account captioned a repost of Cyrus’ photo. The gifted ring could be an indication of at least a much more serious relationship than fans initially gave the couple credit for.

Cyrus and Simpson have been making headlines in recent weeks after they were spotted kissing earlier this month, just two months after Cyrus announced her separation and subsequent divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Following a six-week romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus and Simpson have been full steam ahead.

The two have shared several PDA-filled posts on social media as of late, including an Instagram Live Sunday night in which they revealed that they actually shared their first kiss years ago.

After some debate, Cyrus and Simpson agreed that they must have had their first kiss in 2015. However, they continued to debate the location, and Cyrus shocked fans again. “I can’t remember, probably at some dirty a— nightclub,” she remarked.

“It was probably at your house,” Simpson countered, and Cyrus agreed with that.

Cyrus made headlines for a controversial comment made in that same broadcast, saying “you don’t have to be gay” in order to find love.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d—s out there, you’ve just got to find them,” she said in the live stream. “You’ve got to find a d— that’s not a d—, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d—. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Her comments, which implied being gay is a choice, did not go over well on social media and attracted immediate backlash.

On Monday, Cyrus responded to said backlash and wrote on social media that the implication that being gay is a choice is not what she meant by it. “I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of,” she wrote with a rainbow emoji. “Happy Monday!”