Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Spark Breakup Rumors Amid ‘Lonely’ Post, Playboy Playmate Sighting

With 2019 coming to an end in just a few short days, it looks like another celebrity relationship is nearing its cycle! On the same day of releasing a sad Christmas single aptly entitled “Sad Christmas,” Miley Cyrus is sparking speculation of a split with boyfriend, Cody Simpson after snapshots of him hanging out with this month’s Playboy Playmate surfaced over the weekend.

On Saturday, Simpson was spotted stepping out in New York City with New Jersey-born model, Jordy Murray, who is currently starring as Playboy’s December 2019 playmate. The photos of the two, which were initially posted by TMZ, surfaced hours after Cyrus shared “a sad Christmas song” to her Instagram that she admits to had written a few years ago.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” she wrote. “Was feeling like s— cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

She went on to thank Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd for helping her put it together “so f—in’ fast.” She added how the track, which was released just in time for Christmas, was recorded at her “little garage studio in L.A.” and had written it “driving there from Malibu.” In the slow festive ballad, Cyrus sings about experiencing the holidays alone without a special someone to celebrate alongside her.

While it’s unclear who she is referring to in the track, Cyrus has had an eventful year when it comes to her love life. First announcing her divorce from Liam Hemsworth this past August with the couple revealing the news in social media posts. Eleven days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Cyrus was later linked to MTV star, Kaitlynn Carter, who was healing from her split with Brody Jenner.

Cyrus and Simpson first sparked dating rumors in early October after they were spotted kissing during an acai bowl date. The speculation of a breakup between the two comes off the heels of fans noticing the two have not posted photos of each other on social media since her birthday last month.

