What’re the Odds of Spencer Pratt Getting Elected as LA Mayor?

As the Los Angeles mayoral race heats up, many are wondering about the odds of former reality TV star Spencer Pratt getting elected to lead the city.

According to recent polls on Polymarket, The Hills alum’s current odds are 24%, up 6%. However, he is significantly trailing LA mayor Karen Bass’ 72%, an increase by 24% Fellow LA mayoral race candidate Nithya Raman is sitting at 6%.

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Pratt announced his campaign one year after his Los Angeles-area residence was devastated by the 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfires. He has continuously blamed Bass and other city officials, citing “firefighting failures” and mismanagement. He also stated that budget cuts, empty reservoirs, and poor leadership led to the wildfires.

Bass has since accused Pratt of exploiting the wildfires for his own benefit.

“Honestly, before this, I had never heard of Spencer Pratt,” she admitted during a recent interview with MeidasTouch. “The thing I am concerned and feel about him is that I feel like he’s exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades and I just think that’s just reprehensible. That’s the main thing, and I think he is about his own celebrity — he’s famous now again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bass noted, “These fires, it was the worst natural disaster that we experienced in our city — at the root of it, you know, we have to get adjusted to — just like everybody else in the nation — to different weather experiences that we’re not used to because of climate change. We don’t know hurricanes — I’m born and raised in Los Angeles — to have hurricane-strength winds and actually no rain is odd anywhere but especially Los Angeles.”

Pratt responded to Bass’ remarks, stating on The Will Cain Show, “I’m not sure if Karen Bass forgot she let my house burn down and my parents’ house burn down, and I had actual neighbors burn alive across the street from my childhood home. The only grief is my grief, my community’s grief that I initially started this fight on behalf of.”

Describing Bass’ remarks, Pratt added, “It’s the most insane, psycho, diabolical thing I’ve heard in a minute – but it’s not shocking.”

Although he is running as an independent candidate, Pratt is registered as a Republican.