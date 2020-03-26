Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Welcome New Family Member Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson brightened up their fans’ Instagram feeds on Tuesday when they introduced their followers to their brand-new family member — a rescue pup named Bo. Simpson posted a series of photos photos of the pup on Instagram, the first being a family selfie outside with Cyrus.

In the second snap, Bo stood in front of an electric guitar, the third was a shot of Cyrus cupping her new pup’s cheeks in the grass and the last was a photo of Bo lying on a floral couch next to two guitars and in front of a typewriter — clearly, he’s musical already. “Baby boy Bo,” Simpson’s caption read. “Stay safe everyone.” Simpson also shared Bo on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Sweet son.”

Cyrus has kept busy during the pandemic with her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, where she told her fans a little bit more about Bo. The star’s newest furry friend hails from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, where Cyrus has adopted several pets from previously, and was named after Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, whose high school nickname was Bo.

“[Bo] was so shy when we first got him and he’s totally out of his shell now,” Cyrus told Wagmor owner Melissa Bacelar. “He’s such a mama’s boy, which I love.” Cyrus and Wagmore’s discussion also touched on the affect of the coronavirus outbreak on animals and how many creatures now need a home.

On Bright Minded, Cyrus has also chatted with guests including Demi Lovato, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff and her former Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment. During her chat with Duff, Cyrus said that the only reason she auditioned for Hannah Montana in the first place was to emulate Duff, who starred on the Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire.

“The only reason I wanted [the role] was so I could do whatever you did,” Cyrus told Duff. “And so really, I don’t think I gave a s— about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what.”

“So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me,” she continued. “I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn’t for you and you showing me how to do that.”

