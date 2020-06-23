Miley Cyrus Reveals She's Been Sober for 6 Months

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has been sober for 6 months. The singer shared the news during an appearance on Variety's iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. Explaining that "at the beginning, it [staying sober] was just about" having vocal surgery, but then she became inspired to stick with it because of her parents' separate pasts.

"My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself," Cyrus shared. "I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

She went on to comment on the challenges of staying sober, saying, "It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of 'you’re no fun.' It’s like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.' She also said that the thing she loves most about being sober "is waking up 100%, 100% of the time." She lamented waking up "feeling groggy," and stated, "I want to wake up feeling ready."

Cyrus also joked about an old interview where she stated, "Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy," and shared that she loves "to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then." She added, "It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle because I really wanted to polish up my craft." She then spoke more about her surgery from November, saying, "I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody." She laughed and added, "I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness."

Elaborating more on her vocal chord surgery, Cyrus explained that her doctor told her that "no one shy ever has to get this surgery," and that the damage he noticed was "from overuse of the vocal cords." She continued, " It’s no surprise that I would have this. I’ve been touring since I was 12 years old, but it’s not even the touring that’s the hard part. It’s you end up staying up late and meet-and-greets and things like that. And obviously I just talk a s— ton."