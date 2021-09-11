Ashton Kutcher Mocked With ‘Take a Shower’ Chants on ‘College GameDay’

Ashton Kutcher made his opinions on bathing well known, and people are not going to let him forget it. The star of The Ranch was Invited to be a guest commentator on ESPN GameDay to discuss college football, especially regarding Kutcher’s alma mater University of Iowa’s match-up with Iowa State. However, when footage of Kutcher approaching as the surprise guest for the broadcast was shown to the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, they started chanting “Take a shower!”

It’s unclear if Kutcher was aware of the first round of chants, but they started up again as soon as Kutcher was behind the desk for the GameDay panel. Kutcher didn’t seem to acknowledge the chants, focusing on promoting his new charity, Outside Wine, and talking Iowa football.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ashton Kutcher, who was the latest white celebrity to confirm they don't really shower properly, gets a shower of "take a shower" chants at #CollegeGameDay 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/lFTNsXBKP1 — Joshua Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) September 11, 2021

The trending issue of how often people should bathe initially started when Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis claimed that they only bathed their children Wyatt and Dmitri when “you can see dirt on them” during an episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert. Shepard explained that his wife Kristen Bell bathed their children, Lincoln and Delta, every night before bed when they were younger, but that changed as they got older. Shepard said he bathed his kids as “part of a nighttime routine,” but then let them not shower as much as they wanted as they got older, and Kunis said, “That’s how we feel about our children.” Kutcher then added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Kutcher also admitted to his own lax bathing routine. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher said. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.” He then said that after he goes to the gym, he rinses his face, but doesn’t use soap, saying, “I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.” Kunis then chimed in herself and confessed that she does her face “twice a day.”This discussion set off a firestorm of debate online, and many celebrities were weighed in with their own bathing habits, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jason Momoa.