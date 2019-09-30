‘Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Was Hospitalized, Suffered ‘Crazy Pancreatitis’

Ashton Kutcher may have taken one of his roles a bit too seriously. It’s well known that when portraying a character, especially when it involves a real-life story, actors will do everything they can to accurately depict their namesake. In the case of Kutcher, he did everything Steve Jobs did in his daily routine to the point he caused some medical issues.

Appearing on Hot Ones, Kutcher shared just how far he went when “getting into character” for the movie Jobs. This was the second time he has brought up the side effects of playing that role.

Kutcher explains that he, like Jobs and his obsession with carrot juice, drank the concoction “nonstop, all day long.” Jobs was said to have an “orange complexion” because of it so Kutcher, naturally, wanted to get an orange glow if he could. He took it so extreme he had some internal problems.

“Two weeks before we start shooting, all of a sudden, I had a pain in my back and throughout the night it got worse and worse and I ended up in a hospital,” Kutcher shared in the episode. “My pancreas was out of wack… I was freaking out. It turns out it was this carrot juice causing this crazy pancreatitis.”

Kutcher than added that the moral of the story is not to drink that much carrot juice.

It’s been a pretty crazy week for Kutcher as his name has been in the news quite frequently after Demi Moore‘s latest revelations. Moore, who was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, shared in her newest book Inside Out how he cheated on her more than once and how he was at fault for the decline of their marriage.

“The husband who I’d thought was the love of my life had cheated on me and then decided he didn’t want to work on our marriage,” Moore said.

The two have had quite a rocky road since the falling out but Moore did reveal in an interview with WSJ Magazine that the former couple has a better and more “friendly” relationship than they have in recent years.

Outside of that drama, Kutcher and his current wife, Mila Kunis, were recently in Disneyland enjoying some much-needed vacation time.