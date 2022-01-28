‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Marks Sobriety Milestone After Shocking Meth Addiction

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss is celebrating a major milestone! The actor and comedian on Wednesday marked the two-year sober mark in his battle against his methamphetamine addiction. Weiss, who portrayed the goalie Greg Goldberg in the beloved Mighty Ducks movies, celebrated the special occasion on social media, where he shared a transformation picture highlighting his sobriety journey.

In the first of three posts marking the milestone moment, Weiss shared a photo of socks printed with writing that read, “Sober AF Two Years.” He thanked his followers for their love and support amid his years-long journey. He went on to share a message of support for others battling addiction, writing in the caption, “if you or someone you know is in need of treatment- 866.480.2496.” In follow-up posts, Weiss shared side-by-side photos of himself, the first showing him looking gaunt and nearly unrecognizable in the midst of his addiction, and the second showing Weiss smiling and healthy. After first sharing the image alongside a red heart emoji and a banner that read, “a journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps,” a tagged post from friend Drew Gallagher appeared on his account reading, “Here’s a better comparison shot–> What a triumph! Congrats [Shaun Weiss] on 2 years sober!!! So proud of you brotha-look at you now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Weiss’ battle with addiction had been documented for years, with the actor having been arrested for public intoxication in August 2018. He was later released without charges. Weiss later checked himself into rehab following the arrest, though in August 2020, he was arrested on charges of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. That case was dismissed in July 2020 after Weiss completed a court-ordered drug program.

According to Gallagher, who told PEOPLE that outside of his social media posts, Weiss celebrated being two years sober with a meal out at Brent’s Deli in Los Angeles, the actor went to rehab and is currently living in a sober house. Gallagher said Weiss is doing “pretty awesome” and is even hoping to get an apartment “when his finances get more stable.”

Gallagher shared that Weiss has “been doing standup a couple places” and has “been really enjoying that,” adding that they are “kind of focusing on just trying to get him back out there acting, he’s still as funny as ever.” Gallagher said that Weiss is also hoping to use his own battle with addiction to help others, telling the outlet, “he’s super passionate about helping others and that’s kind of the big thing. We’re working on a book explaining our experiences over the last five, six years.”