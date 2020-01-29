‘Mighty Ducks’ Fans Can’t Believe Goldberg Actor Shaun Weiss’ Troubling Transformation in New Mugshot

Mighty Ducks fans are in shock after Shaun Weiss’ mugshot revealed the actor’s major weight loss and troubling transformation amid his ongoing legal and addiction troubles. Shortly after the actor was arrested for burglary and for being under the influence of methamphetamine over the weekend, with his mugshot surfacing soon after, social media began to flood with concern for the wellbeing of the actor, who portrayed Goldberg in the beloved 1992 film.

“The Mighty Ducks” former child star Shaun Weiss arrested for meth, burglary. https://t.co/CzG3f5KIa5 — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

“Look at his mugshot, unrecognizable,” one fan commented on PopCulture.com’s Facebook post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jeeze! What a tragedy!” shared another. “People’s personal choices sure can mess you and everyone you love up…”

“I’m dead shocked,” wrote a third person.

“Look at his pictures!!!!” added another. “He doesn’t even look the same.”

“That doesn’t look like him,” a fifth agreed.

“Meth Is Not Cool,” commented somebody else. “He is 40 & looks horrible. Gotta get em off the streets def.”

Weiss was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of residential burglary and for being under the influence of methamphetamine on Sunday after he allegedly broke into a car in a Marysville, California garage, ABC News reports. The Marysville Police Department had received a call from the homeowner at around 7 a.m., reporting that an unknown male was in his garage and a burglary was in progress.

“The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside,” the police department said in a statement, explaining that when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the suspect, later identified as Weiss, inside of the car after having entered by shattering the passenger window.

“Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken,” the statement continued. “The male was identified through his California Driver’s License as Shaun Weiss.”

Weiss, who is currently being held on $52,500 bail, had previously been arrested in Oroville, California, in 2018 for public intoxication. In 2017, he had been arrested for possession of meth and entered rehab shortly after. Just months later, he was arrested for shoplifting.

Weiss appeared in all three Mighty Ducks films. He also had roles in Boy Meets World, Freaks and Geeks and The King of Queens, among others.