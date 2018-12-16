‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested Yet Again

Shaun Weiss, a former child actor best known for playing the goalie Goldberg in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, was arrested again last month, weeks after announcing he was going to rehab.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Saturday Weiss, 38, was arrested in November for allegedly stealing more than $200 worth of products from a Los Angeles Rite Aid. He is facing charges of petty theft and probation violation.

Weiss’ previous run-in with the law came in August, when he was arrested for public intoxication. He was only in custody for a few hours before police “cut him a break” and released him.

However, that arrest did produce a shocking mugshot, which inspired his friends to plead with him to go to rehab. One friend, Marni Gairhan, told TMZ she has known him for more than a decade and he has struggled with substance abuse for years. Gairhan said Weiss’ downward spiral began three years ago, after his father died.

On Aug. 21, TMZ reported that Weiss posted a message on Facebook, in which he announced plans to check into rehab.

“At this time, in an effort to break free from the self destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom,” Weiss reportedly wrote. “Even rock bottom is like ‘holy s–, how’d you get all the way down there?’) I have checked in to a well [regarded], long term rehabilitation center. I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in [eminent] danger. My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewed by the overwhelming out-pouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor.”

He also thanked fans he has met over the years.

“I hear stories about how much Heavyweights or the Ducks movies impacted their lives or helped them through hard times or just made them laugh over and over,” Weiss wrote. “Such a testament to all the blood, sweat and tears everybody put into those flicks during that magical time over 20 years ago. Please believe how medicinal these personal exchanges are for me. Even if you think I’m the knuckle-puck guy or the fat kid from Hook. In the midst of my most challenging times your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery.”

According to TMZ, it is not clear when he left the treatment center.

Before his intoxication arrest this past summer, he was also charged with petty theft in July 2017 for stealing $151 worth of merchandise from a Los Angeles electronics store. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail after pleading no contest to the charge. However, the sentence was later reduced to 12 days because of prison overcrowding.

Weiss was arrested again in August 2017 for alleged possession of methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Weiss played goalie Greg Goldberg in Disney’s three Mighty Ducks films. He was working regularly in Hollywood until 2016, before he ran into trouble with authorities. His credits include Heavyweights (1995), Saved By The Bell: The New Class (1996), Drillbit Taylor (2008), Mad (2016) and the cult TV series Freaks and Geeks.

Photo credit: Oroville Police Department