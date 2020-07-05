‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Set to Leave Jail and Enter Rehab After Concerning Arrests

Shaun Weiss, who starred as Goldberg in the film The Mighty Ducks, will be released from jail months after being arrested. He had been serving time for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine in January. Now he will be heading to rehab.

According to TMZ, a judge in Yuba County, California, approved a motion to release Weiss from jail, specifically so he can check into a recovery facility. He is expected to be released on Thursday, and he will head to a hospital in Orange County for the beginning of his treatment and one week of detox.

TMZ reports that the plan is for him to spend 90 days in a Southern California rehab facility. That stint will then be followed by an intensive outpatient/partial aftercare sober-house program. Finally, Weiss will go to a sober-living home.

This treatment is expensive, but TMZ reports that a prominent TV show reached out to Weiss’ team and introduced them to the recovery facility. This facility will sponsor his recovery.

Weiss has dealt with multiple legal troubles in recent years. He was arrested in 2018 for public intoxication. A year prior, he was hit with petty theft then was quickly tagged with meth possession shortly after his release. Weiss spent a brief period of time in a rehab facility, but he was later picked up for shoplifting.

Sources close to Weiss have said that his friends are struggling to get him into a rehab facility and he is dealing with several ailments. This includes drug addiction, diabetes, and mental illness. Weiss was reportedly homeless and in need of medical aid, rehab, and detox.

Weiss was originally arrested in January when a Marysville homeowner named Lou Binninger called 911 to report a strange man in his garage. He reportedly said that the former child actor was inside his car and talking to himself. The police arrived and found Weiss still in the vehicle.

According to KTXL, police said that Weiss appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was booked at Yuba County Jail for suspicion of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $52,500.

Weiss is best known for playing Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks movies. He also starred as Sean in Freaks and Geeks, Josh Burnbalm in Heavyweights and Jake Mandelker in Mr. Rhodes.

(Photo Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty)