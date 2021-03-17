Michelle Obama Shuts Down Jimmy Kimmel's 'Sick' Question About Her Sex Life With Barack Obama

✖

Michelle Obama took the high road when it came to Jimmy Kimmel's probing question about her sex life with husband Barack Obama. The former first lady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday to promote her new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, where she talked with the late-night host about a previous interview during her Becoming book tour.

"A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people," Kimmel recalled. "You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you." He continued that it was when he had originally asked her the question he was about to pose once again, adding that he asked the former president the same question, but he "kicked it back" to his wife. Kimmel continued, "I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama Bin Laden at your husband's order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?"

Michelle immediately turned the question back on Kimmel, teasing, "You know, I have to tell your audience that — for some very sick reason — you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event." She continued that "no one in the history of all of the conversations [she's] had" has ever "drilled down on this particular point" like Kimmel, adding, "So I turn that back on you." The former first lady joked that the host was "still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, 'I hope nobody sees me.'"

When asked the same question last November during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former president dodged the question as well, saying of the night in question, "I suspect that [Michelle] was asleep. The truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she'd be snoozing." Barack joked that regardless of what happened, "Michelle goes to bed about 9 o'clock."

Michelle is currently celebrating the March 16 premiere of Waffles + Mochi, her new Netflix children's show that encourages kids to love fresh and healthy food. "It's one of these shows that you want to watch with your kids but you also just want to watch it," she told Kimmel Tuesday. "That's the beauty of something like this. As a parent of children, you realize there's not a lot of shows you want to watch with your kids and laugh along."