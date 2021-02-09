Michelle Obama Announces New Netflix Children's Show

✖

Since Michelle Obama became the first lady, she's not been shy in sharing her love for a healthy lifestyle. Now, she's been given an opportunity to bring that same passion to the Netflix streaming platform. She announced on Tuesday that she's launching a new children's show titled Waffles + Mochi where she'll encourage healthy eating habits for children, teens, and young adults.

She shared the exciting news via her social media platforms. On Instagram, she posted a photo of her in an apron being hugged by one of the show characters, Waffles, as she detailed the "big news." "I've got some big news for you! This is something I've been working on for a while now, and I'm so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it," she started her lengthy caption.

"Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi. And on March 16, we'll be launching a new children's show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi. It's all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen."

Noting that this is an "extension of my work to support children's health as First Lady" she admitted that she wishes there had been a program that encouraged kids to do this when her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were young. "I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I'm hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world. That's why as part of the show's commitment to helping families during the pandemic, we're working with our partners at @PHAnews to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home."

As the program works with Partnership for a Healthier America to deliver fresh ingredients to families across the United States, the show's characters will also encourage viewers to toss the frozen food and choose fresher ingredients instead. Waffles and Mochi will leave the Land of Frozen Food and "blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world," according to Forbes.