Barack Obama Posts Sweet Tribute to Wife Michelle on Her 57th Birthday

Barack Obama gave his wife Michelle Obama a special shoutout on her 57th birthday over the weekend just as he has always done on her big day. The former President shared a photo of her across his social media platforms accompanied with a little message about how she’s been a “blessing” in his life.

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner and my best friend,” the 44th United States president began. “Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche.” The former First Lady replied in his comments with a heart and kissing emoji. The two have been together since Obama proposed to her in 1992, three years after they first met at a Chicago law firm. The loving couple has two daughters, Malia and Sasha, with the oldest being born in 1998.

Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche. pic.twitter.com/BrtH0vwKk4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2021

Michelle debuted her new podcast in June, The Michelle Obama Podcast, that included a special guest, her husband. In it, the former First Couple peeled the curtains back and dove into their relationship even going as far back as their first meeting. She reveals that one of the reasons she fell in love with him is that she could tell he was “guided by the principle that we are each other’s brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. The first season of the Spotify Original contains nine episodes which includes guests like Conan O’Brien and Craig Robinson.

Aside from their tight-knot bond that’s stretched across three decades, the two are currently awaiting the inauguration of Obama’s former Vice President, president-elect Joe Biden, on Wednesday. In preparation of the spectacle, Washington D.C. is filled with more than 25,000 national guard to deter any protesters or rioters from playing out a scene similar to what went down in the early part of the month. That’s when the Capitol was stormed in what ended up being a deadly protest-turned-riot that left at least five individuals dead. In response to the tragic scene, Obama released a statement in which he said that history will remember the violence as “a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.” He placed the blame on the sitting president for inciting the scene after months of baseless claims that “spiraled further and further from reality.” Obama will be in attendance for Inauguration Day along with George Bush and Bill Clinton.