Michael Douglas Gives Update on Son Cameron After Prison Release

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron was released from prison two years ago, and the elder Douglas offered a positive update on his son at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp hosted by Synchrony and Avion in New York City on Wednesday.

“He’s doing great,” Michael told Us Weekly of his son, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Cameron was released in August 2016 after serving nearly seven years behind bars on drug charges. In December 2017, he and his girlfriend, yoga instructor Viviane Thibes, welcomed daughter Lua.

“I was telling [Cameron], I love Lua, she’s gorgeous,” Michael said. “Grandchildren are great when you’re an empty-nester and you don’t have anybody and then you’ve got a grandkid but when you still have kids in the house, it’s like, ‘Oh, OK. great.’”

In addition to Cameron, Michael is also dad to son Dylan 17, and daughter Carys, 15, who he shares with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star has been married to Zeta-Jones since 2000, gushing over his other half on the red carpet.

“You couldn’t divide it into parts,” he said when asked the best part of being married. “The whole package. She’s pretty darn good.”

While Zeta-Jones made her name as an actress, her husband told E! News that 48-year-old is involved in several different creative ventures.

“She’s branching out in a couple other areas. She’s got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she’s on QVC and she’s an entrepreneur and I totally support her,” Michael shared. “The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it.”

Zeta-Jones recently gave an interview to The Mirror discussing her career and explaining that she is done apologizing.

“One thing I’m not is humble anymore. I’m sick of being humble. I really am,” she said. “‘So sorry I’m rich. So sorry I’m married to a movie star. So sorry I’m not so bad looking.’ No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work.”

“She comes from humble roots. She’s a humble young lady,” Michael said of his wife after he was asked about the interview. “If you got it, flaunt it. She’s probably saying I’ve worked hard enough. She earned it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk