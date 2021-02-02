Method Man's Wife Suggests Wendy Williams Is 'Incapable of Any Decency' Amid Alleged Claims

✖

Tamika Smith is firing back against claims Wendy Williams made about her husband in an interview last week. Williams alleged to DJ Suss One while promoting her new Lifetime biopic that she had a "one-night stand" with Cliff "Method Man" Smith years ago, claiming that she bathed the Wu-Tang Clan legend before their hookup. "He’ll deny it, maybe not," she said of Method Man's response to her story.

Smith took to Instagram soon after to deny all of Williams' claims against her husband, to whom she has been married since 2001. "For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself and our family. In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us,” she wrote in a response captured by The Shade Room. "But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency."

Calling out Williams' "obvious attempt" to boost ratings for her "sad biopic," "struggling TV show," and "burnt out career," Smith accused The Wendy Williams Show host of repeating a "pattern" she has held onto for years. She recalled her 2006 feud with Williams when the host shared news of her cancer battle on the radio without her consent, a violation for which Smith claims Williams never apologized. "She didn’t care that she was violating my right to privacy or that I hadn’t shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends yet," Smith wrote. "She never apologized; never expressed any regret whatsoever." For the record, Smith shared her marriage was "solid," slamming Williams as "one of the most miserable b—hes on the planet."

Wendy Williams: The Movie does not include any romantic entanglement with Method Man, which Williams told DJ Suss One was because the music icon is still upset with her. "It wasn’t in the movie because [he] is still very angry at me... for being me; for telling the truth," she claimed. "It was one night. We were in the club; a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there, but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself."

Williams claimed that the two smoked a blunt together and watched the fight go down before hearing gunshots and deciding to leave. "I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you,'" she shared.