Wendy Williams Fires Back at Howard Stern Amid Feud: ‘Stop Hating on Me’

Wendy Williams is hitting back at Howard Stern amid their ongoing feud. After the duo’s feud was reignited following Stern’s Monday comments on his SiriusXM show, during which he made a dig at the talk show host for being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame a year before he was, Williams responded to the comments during the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday.

“Now you looky here Howard, I’m tired of fighting with you, man,” Williams said, according to PEOPLE. “Why do you always have to fight with me? Because you think I’m the low-lying fruit? Why? … Why are you and I always fighting? I wasn’t fighting with you, I’m minding my own business, trying to watch The Bachelor.”

“Don’t hate on me because I got in before you,” she continued. “I know the only reason I got in is that I had a new talk show. I went from radio, successful, to TV with my own show. You haven’t done that…Howard, all I am saying is, keep your hundreds of thousands of dollars, your beautiful wife Beth, all of those animals that you will rescue and be happy, man. And stop hating on me. Because I don’t hate you!”

Despite her comments, Williams, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2011, did agree with the points that Stern made.

“You know what, Howard? I was offended the night that I got my award, even though I loved it – my family was there and everybody was so happy…Howard was inducted in 2012, I was in 2011,” she said. “Well, Howard, I agree with you, king of all media, a hero to me and many people around here. There’s nothing you could say that would make me stop loving you, Howard.”

“I agree, he was supposed to be there before me. He was in before I was,” she added. “Personally and professionally, I admire you, Howard Stern, and they were wrong for that.”

The feud between Williams and Stern was sparked back in March of 2019 after the talk show host said that Stern had lost his edge and was “so Hollywood,” prompting Stern to respond in an expletive-laced rant in which he called Williams a “jealous b—.”

Stern later retracted his comments in an apology, stating “that was me at my worst.”

Responding, Williams put an end to the feud, stating that although her “heart was so broken,” Stern would always remain one of the “most influential people” to have shaped her career.

“Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career — you and Oprah, that’s it,” she said. “I love him! And my heart was so broken when he was fighting with me because I wasn’t fighting with him!”