Wendy Williams' Ex DJ Addresses Talk Show Host's Health, On-Air Behavior

Wendy Williams‘ former DJ, DJ Boof, is speaking out amid growing concerns from fans about the longtime TV host's health. After Williams appeared to struggle to make it through a Friday segment of her namesake talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, Boof addressed those concerns and seemingly confirmed that there is trouble behind the scenes.

As fans took to social media to write that Williams needs to "stop" doing her show and "seriously get help," Boof took to Instagram to respond after one person suggested that Boof left the show because Williams doesn't "listen to" her staff. Responding in a comment captured by The Jasmine Brand, Boof seemed to agree with that, writing, "yup exactly and it will all come out." He said that viewers "have an idea what's really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don't wanna lose their jobs." He added that "this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims."

During Friday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams raised concern after she displayed worrying behavior. According to the Daily Mail, while discussing Adele's Saturday Night Live appearance, the TV host referred to her as "Hodele." She also claimed that critics of the singer's recent weight loss were "mealous" of her. She acknowledged both of those mispronunciations. Williams, according to the outlet, "also seemed to be breathing irregularly in the segment," and during the Hot Topics segment, she veered off-topic and began speaking about the Shoe Cam jingle on her program, prompting a producer to attempt to refocus her attention.

The behavior, which followed a number of other odd occurrences and mispronunciations on recent shows, immediately sparked concern among fans. One person said "something is definitely off this episode," adding that Williams was "moving really slow and trying to keep it together" and could "barely focus." Another person said they were "in shock that they would allow this to air."

As many fans know, Williams has a history of health issues. In early 2018, the talk show host revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid and can cause overall health issues. She also has hyperthyroidism. As a result, she has taken a number of hiatuses from The Wendy Williams Show. In March 2019, she revealed in an emotional monologue delivered live during her show that she had been living in a sober house.