Meghan Trainor Explains Why She and Husband Daryl Sabara Have Side-by-Side Toilets

Pop star Meghan Trainor and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, are close. Very close. In a new interview, the “Lips Are Moving” singer revealed just how close the new parents are. Trainor was a guest on comedian Nicole Byer’s podcast, Why Won’t You Date Me?, and she revealed that as part of their new house, the couple decided to get side-by-side toilets.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Trainor said. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

https://twitter.com/Meghan_Trainor/status/1445809365735247873?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Trainor explained that while their contractor thought they were crazy, they had the two toilets installed. “We pee at the same time a lot,” Trainor explained. “And we’ve only pooped together twice.” The couple welcomed their first son, Riley, in February. While the couple has kept their pooping together to a minimum, Trainor explained that she did enjoy sharing the fruits of her labor with her husband. “Daryl, do you see this massive thing that came out of me?” she joked. Trainor also took to Twitter shortly after the news story broke to clarify her statements on the podcast. “To clear things up,” Trainor tweeted. “We pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m pooping cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

This Isn’t the first time that Trainor has been TMI about her relationship with Sabara. She explained in November that sex with her husband was off the table while she was pregnant. “Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” she admitted. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”