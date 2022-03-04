Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle Is Taking Her to Court

Meghan Markle is once again facing legal trouble from her family. TMZ reports that her half-sister Samantha Markle is suing Markle over her and Prince Harry’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming that Markle’s “rags to royalty” narrative is false. Samantha claimed that Markle lied about being an “only child,” since they share the same father, Thomas Markle.

Samantha also claims that Markle was lying when she said that they hadn’t seen each other since “at least 18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that,” and disputes the claim that Samantha only took on the surname Markle after her half-sister started dating Prince Harry. Samantha also claims that Markle lied when she stated that she grew “virtual poverty” because Thomas paid for her to attend “elite and expensive private schools.” She also contradicts Markle’s claim that she paid for her education and expenses at Northwestern herself, stating that Thomas footed the bill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Samantha, “they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted by” the Sussexes. Samantha also claims that Markle’s statements about her in the press “hurt sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs and caused emotional and mental distress.”

From the sounds of things, Markle isn’t concerned. “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior,” Markle’s attorney Michael Kump told TMZ. “We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Samantha bolstered her attacks on Markle immediately after the Oprah interview aired. According to TMZ, she called into the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, during which she said, “When she said ‘I lost my dad,’ — the world watched as my dad was in interviews wanting communication with his daughter. She didn’t lose her dad. She iced her dad!” Samantha went on to say that she believed that Markle needed counseling and equated Harry to a kidnapping victim who has fallen in love with their captor, which she considers to be her half-sister.

“I feel sorry for Harry. He fell victim to her negligence, and I will say sociopathy … she pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew,” she added. Samantha also said that she doesn’t believe that Markle is embarrassed by her family. Instead, she believes that the duchess does not want them around in order to expose the “lies” that she has supposedly told. Markle’s half-sister claims that the former royal got “busted” for things in the media and that she is now “playing victim.”