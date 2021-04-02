Meghan Markle Changes Strategy With Dad Thomas and Sister Samantha After Oprah Winfrey Interview

✖

Meghan Markle has reportedly changed the way she will handle her half-sister Samantha Markle and father Thomas Markle. From now on, she reportedly plans to ignore their comments. Thomas and Samantha have continued speaking out, even after Markle and Prince Harry's March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Samantha even went as far as predicting her half-sister and Harry will get a divorce, all while Markle is expecting her second child with the Duke of Sussex.

Markle, 39, has now decided it is "best not to engage" with Thomas, 76, and Samantha, 56, when they speak out, an insider told InTouch Weekly. "[Meghan] is in a great space and is focusing on making the world a better place instead of being angry at her toxic family," the source said. "She pities them for succumbing to greed and having nothing better to do with their time than sell stories."

During the interview with Winfrey, the former talk show host did bring up Samantha's plans to publish a tell-all book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Markle rejected the idea that the book could reveal much about her. “I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know," Markle said. "I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings."

Samantha then quickly fired back, telling Inside Edition the truth was "totally ignored and omitted" during the Winfrey interview. She did not believe Markle could say she grew up "as an only child," claiming to have photos of the two together. "We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?” Samantha said. In another interview with TMZ, Samantha predicted that the marriage will end in divorce because she thinks he will realize "everything" Markle told him about herself is a "lie."

Markle's relationship with her father has been strained since she became engaged to Harry, especially after Thomas admitted and later apologized for staging paparazzi photos. Despite that apology though, Thomas has continued to publicly criticize his daughter. The Sun published photos of Thomas hand-delivering a letter to Winfrey's house in response to the interview.

The former Suits actress also spoke about her father's staged paparazzi videos, which she considered a betrayal of her trust. "When I said we won't be able to protect our own kids one day and I said 'So I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,'" Markle told Winfrey. "He wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother. I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child."