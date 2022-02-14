Prince Harry Makes Royal Appearance at Super Bowl Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry attended Super Bowl LVI to see the Rams defeat the Bengals, but Meghan Markle was not by his side this time. Harry was spotted at the Los Angeles Crypto Stadium on Sunday for the game in a high-end private box alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie. The Daily Mail shared photos of the royals, revealing that they were both keeping a low profile and wearing black masks at the event, keeping with Los Angeles County rules for gathering in large groups.

Harry and Meghan have been living in Los Angeles with their two children since 2020, so it makes sense that he would be in attendance at the game. It’s unclear why Meghan wasn’t also at the game, but Harry was clearly giving a show of support for his cousin, who Is currently dealing with the fallout from her father Prince Andrew’s sexual assault scandal.

Since stepping down from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have been working to break into various branches of media, including a Netflix partnership, working in the tech industry to advocate for mental health, and an upcoming memoir. The ambitious couple also has a massive deal with Spotify worth $30 million, and while they haven’t broken with the company, they did issue a statement speaking out against misinformation that is being spread by Joe Rogan.

“Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” their rep wrote. “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.”

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform,” the statement continued. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”