Meghan Markle's Sister Speaks out After Oprah Interview, and She Is Fuming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a series of shocking revelations during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday night. Millions of viewers tuned in to the special, including Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle. Of course, she had plenty to say about the Duchess of Sussex's latest interview.

While Markle addressed a wide range of topics during the course of the special, her comments on her own family were not televised. Instead, they were aired as exclusive clips on CBS This Morning after the special initially ran on CBS. Winfrey asked Markle whether she believed that her father, Thomas Markle, betrayed her in a way by speaking to the press. The duchess said that she asked her father whether he was speaking to the press, an action that he denied. She said that she told her father that she could ask the "Institution" (a.k.a. the British royal family) to intervene in order to set the record straight. But, she told him that if they did this, then they wouldn't be able to utilize that same leverage to protect their children one day if they needed to.

Markle said that her father continued to deny that he was speaking to the press, despite the fact that he was actually doing so. She said, "I look at Archie, I think about this child and I go, 'I can't imagine, I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it.' So, it's hard for me to reconcile that." Winfrey then brought up Markle's half-sister, who has written a "tell-all" book about the duchess. Markle said that she grew up as an only child and that she's only seen Samantha a few times over the course of the last couple of decades, adding, "I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me."

According to TMZ, Samantha had several things to say about Markle's interview. She called in to the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, during which she said, "When she said 'I lost my dad' -- the world watched as my dad was in interviews wanting communication with his daughter. She didn't lose her dad. She iced her dad!" Samantha went on to say that she believes that Markle needs counseling and equated Harry to a kidnapping victim who has fallen in love with their captor, which she considers to be her half-sister.

"I feel sorry for Harry. He fell victim to her negligence, and I will say sociopathy ... she pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew," she added. Samantha also said that she doesn't believe that Markle is embarrassed by her family. Instead, she believes that the duchess does not want them around in order to expose the "lies" that she has supposedly told. Markle's half-sister claims that the former royal got "busted" for things in the media and that she is now "playing victim."