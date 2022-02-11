Meghan Markle’s Brother Takes to Reality TV to Rant About Her and Prince Harry

Despite previously issuing an apology to Meghan Markle over the things that he had said about her to the press, Thomas Markle Jr. is once again trashing his royal sister on Celebrity Big Brother Australia. Her half-brother went on an unhinged rant to his fellow contestants, claiming that Meghan was “cold” towards her first husband, American film producer Trevor Engelson.

According to Markle, Engelson “adored” Meghan, but she was fame-hungry and looking to trade up. He also claims that he saw a “change” in his sister over the years. “That’s the big thing now, what happened to her?” Markle said. “No one can figure it out. Money changed her I guess and fame went to her head really bad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Trevor took care of her, she was adored by him, and she walked all over him and dumped him. That fast,” Markle claimed, saying that it was a “cold” move for Meghan to return her wedding ring in the mail. Markle said that he had “no idea” how Meghan and Prince Harry had gotten together, but he doesn’t think the marriage will last. “But, you know, Harry’s next. Harry’s on the chopping board next,” Markle said. “The only difference between now and then is in all the photos prior to that, he had a smile on his face. All the ones after, he doesn’t.”

Due to her brother and father‘s insistence on talking about her to the press, Meghan has distanced herself from them since getting married. In November, during a challenge on Celebrity Big Brother Australia, Markle wrote an apology letter to Meghan and Harry. “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” the letter read, according to a report by Page Six. For those that don’t recall, Thomas wrote an open letter to Prince Harry in 2018 which called the Duchess of Sussex a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

“I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart. I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything,” the letter continued. The letter seemed to acknowledge the gulf of experience between Thomas and Meghan more than the earlier one did. The two share father Thomas Markle but have different mothers, and they were not raised together. During her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that she basically “grew up as an only child” and hadn’t seen her half-sister Samantha Markle in about 20 years.

Still, Thomas’ letter maintained that they had some shared history, referencing the brief period when they lived in the same house while Markle was an infant and a toddler. He wrote: “I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together, and all I could do was put up a defense wall to protect my heart. I know that it was very immature and wrong, and I truly regret it.” Apparently, that regret didn’t stick.