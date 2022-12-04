Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Charity Undergoes Huge Change

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will take full charge of their Archewell Foundation. The change comes after the nonprofit announced that Archewell President Mandana Dayani has stepped down. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement Sunday that Dayani was brought on to help the company while they were on parental leave. They do not plan on hiring a replacement as Harry and Markle take a hands-on role at their company.

Dayani's departure was "mutually planned," according to a statement PEOPLE obtained on Sunday. "Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment, and leadership," Markle and Harry said. "Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully."

"Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company," Harry and Markle continued. "There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends."

Harry and Markle launched Archewell in 2020 after they stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the U.K. royal family. The company's name comes from the Greek word for "source of action," which is also the root of their son Archie Harrison's name. Harry and Markle are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana, who is named after Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

Dayani is leaving just after Archewell and Netflix finally confirmed the details of the long-rumored documentary series about Harry and Markle's love story and their life together. Harry & Meghan will run six episodes and will include plenty of never-before-seen personal footage. The trailer also included a shot of Markle wiping tears during the 2019 Commonwealth Day ceremony, hinting at their tense relationship with the rest of Harry's family. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry said in the trailer when asked why they wanted to make the series. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

The series was directed by Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?). "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I've long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Markle told Variety of working with Garbus. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Netflix has not announced a release date for Harry & Meghan. However, Harry's memoir Spare does have a release date. The highly-anticipated book will be released to stores on Jan. 10. The 416-page memoir will be published by Penguin Random House.